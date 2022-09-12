Red sanders worth ₹50 lakh seized, 5 T.N. men held

Superintendent of Police (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force Task Force) Meda Sundara Rao on Monday said that five suspected red sanders smuggling operatives were arrested, and half a tonne of red sanders logs worth about ₹50 lakh and an SUV were seized, at Srivarimettu forest location near Sanipaya base camp near Tirupati.

The SP said that a special team was combing the Srivarimettu forest area when they spotted the movement of the operatives, who were later rounded up and nabbed.

In another incident, three operatives were nabbed and six logs were seized at Jillakona forest location of Rajampeta range of Annamayya district on Monday. All the operatives were from the northwestern districts of Tamil Nadu.