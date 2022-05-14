Red sanders worth ₹30 lakh seized, three held

The Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force personnel on Saturday seized 10 red sanders logs worth ₹30 lakh, and arrested three suspected red sanders operatives in two separate incidents, at Nagapatla forest beat in Chandragiri mandal, and Srikalahasti.

Deputy SP (Task Force) D. Murali Dhar told the media that the combing parties noticed the movement of operatives at the forest fringe areas at both places and nabbed three of them, while others fled at Srikalahasti.

The seized logs were shifted to the Kapilatheetham forest complex here. The three accused, in the age group of 27 to 32 years, were from Venkatagiri of Tirupati district, and Balayapalle mandal of Nellore district, and were remanded in custody.