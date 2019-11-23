Red sanders worth ₹1 crore seized in Chittoor district

The Piler circle police of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh nabbed two alleged red sanders operatives at a forest location close to Yalamanda village of Yarravaripalem mandal on the western side of Seshachalam biosphere in the early hours of Saturday and seized red sanders logs, an SUV and a motorcycle worth over ₹50 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off that some red sanders smuggling operatives were on the move in the area, a police team led by Circle-Inspector (Piler Rural) Murali Krishna and Sub-Inspector (YV Palem) Lakshmi Narayana rushed to the forest.

They intercepted a ‘pilot’ involved in the smuggling operation and took him into custody. Later, the team stopped the SUV trailing the motorbike, carrying the logs. Seeing the police, some passengers of the SUV escaped into the forests under the cover of darkness. The police seized the vehicles along with 24 red sanders logs.

Logs found in car

In another incident, the forest officials of Chittoor West range seized a car along with red sanders logs worth about ₹50 lakh, after the vehicle met with an accident and jumped into the fields at Gajulapalle Cross of Thavanampalle mandal on Friday night.

Forest Range Officer Madhava Rao said the vehicle was on its way towards Bangarupalem road, carrying the logs from Seshachalam hills. After failing to negotiate a curve, the vehicle met with the accident, forcing the smuggling operatives to abandon the vehicle and the logs at the spot. A case was registered and investigation is on.