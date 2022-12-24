ADVERTISEMENT

Red sanders task force to intensify combing operations in Seshachalam to check smuggling of precious wood

December 24, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Coordination meetings with forest and police authorities of the T.N. and Karnataka planned, says SP

K. Umashanker

Red sanders task force officials releasing posters displaying WhatsApp helpline number. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh State Anti-Red Sanders Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) will intensify combing operations to control the influx of smuggling operatives into the Seshachalam biosphere reserve. The task force is gearing up for the optimal utilisation of technical support like I-SAT phones, and CC camera installation at the entry and exit points of the red-sanders-rich core divisions.

Superintendent of Police (task force) K. Chakravarthy told the media that to protect the wealth of red sanders, inter-State operations would be intensified in 2023, besides mooting inter-State coordination meetings with the forest and police authorities of the neighboring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “In coordination with the State and Central enforcement departments, we are going to launch concerted efforts to prevent cutting of the precious trees in the forests,” the SP said.

As part of modernising the combing operations, dog squads (sniffers) would be deployed shortly. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the services of dog squads were temporarily dropped. They would be redeployed in 2023. For effective and speedy trial and conviction, two newly formed Additional District Judge and Judicial First-Class Magistrate courts in Tirupati would deal with the red sanders cases in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Chakravarthy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2022, 180 cases on red sanders smuggling operations were booked and 281 were arrested apart from seizure of logs weighing over 50 tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US