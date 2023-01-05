ADVERTISEMENT

Red sanders task force arrests most wanted ‘smuggler brothers’ in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh

January 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Shaik Champati Lal Basha and Shaik Zakeer (27), hailing from Chapadu mandal in Kadapa district, were wanted in 89 smuggling cases, say police

A.D. Rangarajan

Red sanders anti-smuggling task force Superintendent of Police K. Chakravarthy inspecting the seized logs, near Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has arrested the elusive ‘smuggler brothers’ who were wanted in more than 89 smuggling cases reported from across the region.

Shaik Champati Lal Basha (36) and Shaik Zakeer (27), hailing from Chapadu mandal in Kadapa district, notorious names in the red sanders smuggling network, were arrested by a special team of the task force during a combing operation near a private plant on the city outskirts on Tirupati, when they were trying to smuggle the precious wood. Thirty one red sanders logs were seized from their possession, apart from six mobile phones and a car.

Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) K. Chakravarthy told the media that the inter-State smugglers had remained elusive for long. The brothers would wear police uniform during smuggling to hoodwink the police on the highways.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Chakravarthy appreciated the efforts of Inspectors Ramakrishna and Chiranjeevulu in nabbing the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US