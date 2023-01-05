Red sanders task force arrests most wanted ‘smuggler brothers’ in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh

January 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has arrested the elusive ‘smuggler brothers’ who were wanted in more than 89 smuggling cases reported from across the region.

Shaik Champati Lal Basha (36) and Shaik Zakeer (27), hailing from Chapadu mandal in Kadapa district, notorious names in the red sanders smuggling network, were arrested by a special team of the task force during a combing operation near a private plant on the city outskirts on Tirupati, when they were trying to smuggle the precious wood. Thirty one red sanders logs were seized from their possession, apart from six mobile phones and a car.

Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) K. Chakravarthy told the media that the inter-State smugglers had remained elusive for long. The brothers would wear police uniform during smuggling to hoodwink the police on the highways.

Mr. Chakravarthy appreciated the efforts of Inspectors Ramakrishna and Chiranjeevulu in nabbing the accused.