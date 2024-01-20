Red sanders smuggling turned into a revenue source for YSRCP, alleges former minister

January 20, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy demanded that Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy clarify what steps he had initiated to check the red sanders smuggling from the Seshachalam biosphere spread over undivided Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

Speaking to the media at the TDP office here on Saturday, the former Minister alleged that the red sanders wealth in the two districts became a vital financial source for the YSR Congress Party leaders, and the ill-gotten money from the smuggling of the precious wood was being used for the elections.

During the TDP regime, a Red Sanders Task Force was set up, and it later became defunct. Though the Forest Minister hails from the Chittoor district, there were no tangible steps taken to contain the smuggling activity. “Unfortunately, the smugglers can get MLA tickets with the ill-gotten wealth,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.