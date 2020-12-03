Red sanders smuggling operative arrested from forest hideout

The Piler Rural police on Wednesday nabbed one Uyyala Subramanyam alias Bithhalodu (30), a wanted red sanders smuggling operative from the Bodevandlapalle forest area near Piler.
A native of Pulibonupalle in YV Palem mandal, the accused has allegedly smuggled over 100 tonnes of red sanders in the last 17 years, said Piler Rural CI S. Murali Krishna. “Having joined a gang smuggling gang as a coolie, Bithhalodu developed contacts with inter-State gangs and established a network of woodcutters. He is wanted in twelve criminal cases. He came out on bail some 18 months ago and skipped court hearings. He is also wanted for various offences reported in Chamala Forest Range and several cases of housebreaks,” the CI said.
To evade arrest, Subramanyam reportedly kept moving in forests and took shelter in remote hamlets.
Acting on a tip off, a special party on Wednesday raided his hideout in the Bodevandlapalle forest and nabbed him. Bithhalodu was produced before the court and remanded.
