Red sanders smugglers vie for underworld titles

Apart from finding a big lure in red sanders smuggling, a number of operatives are equally fascinated by the glamour of some of the irresistible criminal world titles surrounding them such as Anna, Don, Bhai and Bullet.

While some of the local smugglers in Kadapa and Chittoor districts showed inclination to have the title "Don" before their names, the T.N. operatives are strong votaries to the title "Anna" or "Annathe" (both same), followed by seekers for the titles such as Bullet and Thala (meaning gang leader).

Interestingly, the low-rung operatives from woodcutters to middlemen refer to their patrons as "Thalaivar" or "Periavar" (leader or big person). Strange, some maverick operatives go by the initials of the police department such as SP, DSP and ACP. In Bengaluru rural district, the police have found more than two dozen "Bhais", operating clandestine red sanders godowns.

Four months ago, an accused in the red sanders smuggling going by nickname "Don Seenu" from Kadapa district was brought to the A.P. Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force police station at Tirupati for interrogation. Earlier, he was booked twice under the PD Act. His followers and network members refer to him as Don Seenu, and some others even go the extent of calling him "Don Anna".

Inspired by films

The accused was in the habit of walking with some cinematic grace, flanked by half-a-dozen followers, resembling Rajni style scenes in the film Basha, whenever he comes to seek bail or goes out of jail.

Some time ago, a constable rushed to the inspector of a police circle in Rajampeta division in Kadapa district to say, "Sir, Cycle Don is inside (the station)". With a blank mind, the inspector rushed inside to find a bike-lifter turned small-time red sanders smuggler. During interrogation, it was found that the youth Sreenivasulu was a skilled hand in stealing cycles in his childhood, motorcycles in his youth, followed by red sanders smuggling.

At least half-a-dozen smuggling operatives from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts of T.N. who employ traditional woodcutters from the Jawadi Hills there go by the title "Thala", and some of them have even enjoyed having the portrait of actor Ajith (popularly known as Thala in T.N.) in their houses.

During interrogation, T.N. operatives refer to their local leaders as Anna, though in specific the elderly among woodcutters’ families say the title would conjure up the images of forest brigand Veerappan in their minds. Those who trade in red sanders with Chennai as their base love to be called as "Annathe" by their workforce. A Task Force team traced one such Annathe on the Marina beach locality in Chennai, a ‘sundal’ seller turned smuggler.

Bhais confuse police

The police teams which keep visiting Katiganahalli and surrounding areas of Rural Bengaluru in Karnataka for investigation are a confused lot with too many "Bhais". "In each and every household, there will be sure one or even more Bhais. It is very difficult to figure out who is who out of the melee of Bhais. Sahul Bhai of Dubai, considered overseas don in red sanders smuggling, seems to have inspired them to suffix their names with Bhai, " Task Force Inspector G. Ashok Kumar said.

The official said that a local smuggler in the surroundings of Tirupati, who goes by the initials "SP", conveniently nicknamed his network members as ASP and DSP. Though it's more out of craze for initials, it would also serve their purpose to be unidentified. There is also a smuggler going by the title "Bullet" in Tirupati area. He told the police that his men nicknamed him Bullet, "going by my skillful driving of Royal Enfield (while escaping from police)".