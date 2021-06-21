Red sanders smugglers held,57 logs seized

KADAPA

21 June 2021 21:44 IST

Kadapa police on Monday cracked down on two gangs of red sanders smugglers and arrested thirteen persons in two separate incidents.

Veeraballi Sub-Inspector Mohammed Rafi and forest staff arrested eight smugglers near Madhavandlapalli and seized 40 logs along with a ten-wheeler truck from their possession. The arrested were: C. Amarendra Raju, M. Mallikarjuna Naik, B. Subbarama Naik, B. Nagaraju Naik, V. Anjaneyulu, D. Venkataramana, M. Mallikarjun and Babu Naik.

In the second incident, acting on a tip-off, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mydukur) N. Vijaykumar deputed a team to comb Porumamilla mandal from where 17 logs were seized. The police arrested five persons, V. Venkaiah, V. Ravi, K. Adinarayana, C. Venkatramana and O. Adivaiah. The combined value of the booty seized in the two operations is valued at nearly ₹2 crore.

