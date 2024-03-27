Red sanders smuggler held, 51 logs seized in Tirupati district

March 27, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) team seized 51 precious red sanders logs after arresting a person near Naidupeta in the Tirupati district late on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Attivaram forest area where the sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Chenchu Babu, tried to apprehend three persons moving suspiciously near the Venkatagiri market.

The cops caught Syed Mukhtiyar alias Basha (27), who disclosed the spot where they had hidden the red sanders stock, while the other two fled the spot. The police recovered the logs and registered a case against the accused at the RSASTF police station. Meanwhile, the cop launched a manhunt to nab the other two accused persons, Ambothula Rangaiah and Ambothula Siva, both residents of Naidupeta.

