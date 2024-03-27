ADVERTISEMENT

Red sanders smuggler held, 51 logs seized in Tirupati district

March 27, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of a red sanders haul being seized by police in Tirupati.

A Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) team seized 51 precious red sanders logs after arresting a person near Naidupeta in the Tirupati district late on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Attivaram forest area where the sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Chenchu Babu, tried to apprehend three persons moving suspiciously near the Venkatagiri market.

The cops caught Syed Mukhtiyar alias Basha (27), who disclosed the spot where they had hidden the red sanders stock, while the other two fled the spot. The police recovered the logs and registered a case against the accused at the RSASTF police station. Meanwhile, the cop launched a manhunt to nab the other two accused persons, Ambothula Rangaiah and Ambothula Siva, both residents of Naidupeta.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US