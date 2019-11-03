Andhra Pradesh

Red sanders, sandra logs seized, 27 held

Aantapur DSP G. Veeraraghava Reddy displaying the seized red sanders at District Police Office in Anantapur on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

All the arrested belong to Kadapa, Anantapur and Nellore districts, say police

The Anantapur district police on Saturday confiscated 1.67 tonnes of red sanders and 610 kg sandra logs, two vans, 3 cars, three two-wheelers and arrested 27 persons connected with smuggling of red sanders. This is close on the heels of Kurnool police confiscating on Monday 31 logs of red sanders weighing 468.5 kg while they were being smuggled on the Kurnool - Nandyal NH 40 at B. Tandrapadu village and arrested seven persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy at a press conference on Saturday said that 78 logs of red sanders and 12 logs of sandra wood was being smuggled to Bengaluru on N.H. 44 via Anantapur. The consignment was being carried in two vans, with three cars and three two-wheelers as pilot. All the arrested persons belong to Kadapa, Anantapur and Nellore districts. A red sanders businessman and four others are yet to be arrested.

Those arrested include Gajjala Chandrasekhar Reddy, Goganapalli Purushottam Reddy, Oturi Balakullayappa and Balipogu Cinna Kadiriayya. Pendlimarri area of Kadapa district is identified as the source of these logs.

