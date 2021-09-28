Red sanders operatives clash with police in Kadapa

CHITTOOR

28 September 2021 01:19 IST

Three held; 250 kg of precious wood seized

A clash allegedly took place between the police and suspected red sanders smuggling operatives at Madur Cross village of Proddatur rural mandal in Kadapa district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special party led by Deputy SP (Proddatur) Y. Prasada Rao, and Circle-Inspector (Proddatur rural) Madhusudan Gowd and their team rushed to Madur Cross in the morning. When they tried to approach two SUVs and a mini-lorry parked at the roadside, some smuggling operatives using abusive language allegedly tried to attack the police with sickles and stones. However, the police gave a chase to the operatives and nabbed three of them, while the others fled.

Advertising

Advertising

Kadapa Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anbhurajan said the three accused were identified as S. Chandbasha (24) and Samsheer (33) of Chapadu mandal, and Mahaboob Basha (19) of Peddamudiyam mandal. The police booked the trio under various sections of IPC, including Section 307, and AP Forest Act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved the red sanders smuggling under various police stations of Rayalaseema. The police seized red sanders logs weighing about 250 kg, three vehicles and six hunting sickles from them. The trio was sent for remand.