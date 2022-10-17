Red Sanders logs worth ₹70 lakh seized, one held in Chittoor dist. of Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Monday seized red sanders logs, worth ₹70 lakh in the international market, and arrested one smuggling operative from Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu at Kottaroddu village of Penumuru mandal.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that acting on reliable information about the movement of a three-member gang of T.N. operatives, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy had formed a special party with Circle-Inspector (Chittoor Rural East) Maddaiahchari, sub-inspectors V. Ramakrishna (Chittoor Taluq), Anil Kumar (Penumuru) and Pratap Reddy (NR Peta).

Seeing the police party, the inmates in two cars reportedly tried to escape. While one person was apprehended, two others fled into the nearby forests. The two cars, worth about ₹20 lakh, were also seized.

The arrested person was identified as Venkatesh(29) of Polur village of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, and the duo at large are Raju and Jagan of Kannamangalam village of the same district.

A case was registered and the arrested was sent for remand.