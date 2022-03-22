Red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakh seized near Chittoor

The smugglers fled after their car overturned

The smugglers fled after their car overturned

In a freak incident, a group of red sanders smuggling operatives fled the scene after their car carrying 30 logs of red sanders logs met with an accident at Kattakindapalle village of GD Nellore mandal bordering Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to information, the vehicle on its way towards Tamil Nadu had jumped the road and overturned at the village. The inmates had abandoned the car along with the logs and escaped from the spot. Gangadhara Nellore police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and deployed an earthmover to retrieve the car. Later, the logs and the vehicle were shifted to the area police station. The police said the accused would be arrested soon. A case was registered.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified surveillance and night patrolling along the rural roads connected to Tamil Nadu border areas, as the smuggling operatives had reportedly chosen the interior roads due to a lesser police presence on the highways.