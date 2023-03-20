ADVERTISEMENT

Red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakh seized in Chittoor, four arrested

March 20, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Police officers with the suspects, seized red sanders logs and the vehicles at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Monday.

The Kuppam Urban police on Monday seized red sanders logs worth about ₹50 lakh and and arrested four persons in a forest area near Nadumuru village, 10 km from Kuppam. They also seized four cars. Circle inspector T. Sridhar said they received a tip-off regarding the movement of red sanders smugglers towards Tamil Nadu. A special team formed by Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy rushed to spot and found a gang of four loading red sanders logs into cars. Upon spotting the police, the suspects tried to flee but were apprehended. The four, between ages 25 and 45, hailed from Annamayya and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. They were later remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US