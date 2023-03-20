HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakh seized in Chittoor, four arrested

March 20, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Police officers with the suspects, seized red sanders logs and the vehicles at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Monday.

Police officers with the suspects, seized red sanders logs and the vehicles at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Monday.

The Kuppam Urban police on Monday seized red sanders logs worth about ₹50 lakh and and arrested four persons in a forest area near Nadumuru village, 10 km from Kuppam. They also seized four cars. Circle inspector T. Sridhar said they received a tip-off regarding the movement of red sanders smugglers towards Tamil Nadu. A special team formed by Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy rushed to spot and found a gang of four loading red sanders logs into cars. Upon spotting the police, the suspects tried to flee but were apprehended. The four, between ages 25 and 45, hailed from Annamayya and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. They were later remanded.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.