Red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakh seized in Chittoor, four arrested

March 20, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Kuppam Urban police on Monday seized red sanders logs worth about ₹50 lakh and and arrested four persons in a forest area near Nadumuru village, 10 km from Kuppam. They also seized four cars. Circle inspector T. Sridhar said they received a tip-off regarding the movement of red sanders smugglers towards Tamil Nadu. A special team formed by Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy rushed to spot and found a gang of four loading red sanders logs into cars. Upon spotting the police, the suspects tried to flee but were apprehended. The four, between ages 25 and 45, hailed from Annamayya and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. They were later remanded.