Red sanders logs worth ₹25 lakh seized, two held in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 06:00 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:31 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

The red sanders task force personnel here on Thursday arrested two smugglers and seized five logs worth ₹25 lakhs from them at Mummidipadu forest beat of the Rayavaram section of Railway Kodur sub-division of Annamayya district.

According to the task force, a combing party was crossing the forest beat in the early hours of Thursday when they came across a batch smugglers carrying the logs. On seeing the task force, the smugglers fled. One of them, however, was apprehended whereas the other was arrested near Chandragiri in Tirupati district while fleeing towards Kuppam.

The two were identified as Murugan Ponnuswamy of Ambur in Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu and Ramachandran alias MGR of Kuppam in Chittoor district. A search party has been formed to track down the other smugglers.

CONNECT WITH US