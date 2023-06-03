HamberMenu
Red sanders logs worth ₹2 cr. seized, five held in Kadapa and Annamayya districts of A.P.

June 03, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - RAJAMPETA (Annamayya District)

The Hindu Bureau
The Red Sanders Task Force showing the seized logs and the arrested at Railway Kodur in Annamayya district on Saturday.

The Red Sanders Task Force on Saturday seized 62 logs worth over ₹2 crore from three locations in Kadapa and Annamayya districts and arrested five individuals from Kadapa and Nellore districts.

According to the task force, a special patrol party spotted and surrounded a group of smugglers carrying the logs in the Siddavatam section of Kadapa district on Saturday early morning. Though many fled under cover of darkness, the personnel apprehended five, including a 70-year-old man, and seized 26 logs.

In another incident, the personnel seized 28 logs from a forest area under the Pullampeta beat of Annamayya district, but the smugglers escaped. At Tamballapalle in the district, the task force seized eight logs from the compound of a house; the house owner fled. The officers registered a case and said the accused would be produced before a court. The task force has deployed additional forces to flush smugglers out of the Seshachalam hills.

