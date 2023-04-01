HamberMenu
Red sanders logs worth ₹1 crore seized in A.P., one arrested

April 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police P. Parameshwar Reddy and other police officers with the seized red sanders logs and the smuggler in Tirupati on Saturday.

Police on Saturday seized red sanders logs worth ₹1 crore, two cars and two bikes on Yellamanda-Ustikalayapenta road on Seshachalam hills, which fall under Yerravaripalem police station limits in Tirupati district. One smuggler was arrested whereas five others fled.

According to Tirupati superintendent of police (SP) P. Parameshwar Reddy, a special police team of Tirupati west division was patrolling the forest road when they spotted suspicious movement of vehicles and intercepted a convoy of two cars and two bikes. The smugglers then abandoned the vehicles and attempted to flee, but the police managed to apprehend one.

The arrested has been identified as Shaik Shafiulla (31) of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. Of the five at large, four are from the north-western districts of Tamil Nadu and one is from Hyderabad.

According to the preliminary investigation, all six were repeat offenders with inter-State operations. Their modus operandi was to arrange felling of red sanders trees and smuggling the logs to their agents in Bengaluru and Chennai. Special teams have been formed to arrest the remaining smugglers.

