Red sanders logs seized

Combing intensified to nab elusive ‘smugglers’

The Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (APSRSATF) patrol party in the early hours of Tuesday seized 18 red sanders logs, 16 axes, medicines and some provisions near Haritha Colony close to Karakambadi road in Tirupati. In the pre-dawn strike, two constables of the task force were injured while in a bid to nab the fleeing smuggling operatives.

According to information, a task force party was on the job to track the movement of a batch of smuggling operatives through Karakambadi beat since Monday night. Around 20 operatives were seen negotiating the hilly terrain. Two constables were injured when they faltered on the slippery slopes. The two were later shifted to SVRR Hospital for treatment.

The task force personnel recovered the logs, axes and other paraphernalia from a thicket along with a couple of personal kits of the elusive operatives. Interestingly, the seizure included dhotis and shirts of red and yellow colour. Based on the Aadhar cards inside, it was found that they came from Tirupattur of Tamil Nadu.

Additional forces were despatched into the forests to flush out the trespassers. “In order to avoid being captured, the operatives adopt the tactics of moving in the guise of pilgrims,” an official said. A case was registered and further investigation is on.