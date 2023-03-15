Red sanders logs seized during combing operations in Seshachalam hills

March 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force on March 15 (Wednesday) seized eleven logs in the Rollamadugu beat of Rajampet Forest Range in Annamayya district during their two-day combing operations in the Seshachalam forests.

According to Superintendent of Police (Task Force) K. Chakravarthy, a team while combing the SR Palem forest section in the early hours came across a batch of smuggling operatives carrying the red sanders logs towards the exit point near Rajampet.

The combing party tried to surround the operatives in a bid to prevent them from taking away the logs. However, the latter fled into the thickets under cover of darkness, abandoning the logs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said that additional forces had been deployed to flush out the operatives from the forest. The seized logs were shifted to the Task Force police station at Railway Kodur. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT