Red sanders logs recovered from Tamil Nadu godown

A huge haul of red sanders was recovered by the Yerpedu police from Amuduru reserve forest in its limits here on Thursday.

Abdul Razack alias Basha, a Chennai-based fugitive wanted in several red sanders-related cases, was arrested by a special team led by Yerpedu Sub-Inspector Venkatramana in the early hours of the day.

Upon his confession, the team later raided a godown in SIDCO industrial estate in Manali, Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, operated by another alleged smuggler Beeda Rafi alias Beeda Rafiq.

They seized 595 red sanders logs weighing 14.817 tonnes. Kannan, the owner of the godown, and his son Karthik, were arrested for complicity in the crime, as they had let out the property knowing fully well his stealthy operations.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Abhishek Mohanty, inspected the booty recovered from the godown and congratulated his team for their accomplishment.