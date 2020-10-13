Red sanders log dump found in tank bed

The Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths stumbled upon precious logs hidden in a stream leading to a water body Raja Cheruvu in Kadapa district.

The dump was found in the tank near Botimeedapalli village of Rajampet mandal in the early hours of Tuesday by a combing team led by Reserve Inspector Krupanandam. The task force cops and the forest sleuths had a tough time in fishing out the logs from the bed. The Pullampet area of Seshachalam forest is known to have some of the finest varieties of redsanders trees, symbolised by the attractive lines and rings on the trunk, and hence is believed to be of higher value in the international market.

The task force of Superintendent of Police Anjaneyulu and Deputy Superintendent Venkataiah rushed to the spot to seize the logs from the stream leading to the tank. The value of the booty is yet to be estimated.