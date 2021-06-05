Red sanders dumps seized in Chittoor, Kadapa

Forest officials displaying seized red sanders logs at Railway Kodur in Kadapa district on Saturday.

CHITTOOR

05 June 2021 23:29 IST

Combing parties of the Forest Department and the Red Sanders Task Force seized red sanders dumps at two separate places in Kadapa and Chittoor districts on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer (Rajampeta) G. Srinivasulu told the media at Railway Kodur that four striking forces teams were formed to comb the Seshachalam hills in the division. One team noticed the movement of two Srikalahasti-based red sanders smuggling operatives near Railway Kodur and took them into custody.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they were ready to facilitate the transport of red sanders logs dumped at the forest fringe areas, and the same were seized along with a motorcycle. Similarly, another 30 logs were seized at a forest location by a team at Obulavaripalle in Rajampeta division.

In the second incident, the Chittoor police along with the Red sanders task force conducted a raid at Gangamma Kona forest location near a hillock in Nagalapuaram mandal, and seized 101 red sanders logs, scattered into 10 dumps. Senior officials from Tirupati rushed to the spot and inspected the terrain. The seized logs were shifted to Tirupati. A case was registered.

DFO (Rajampeta) G. Srinivasulu said that top priority would be given to protection of red sanders wealth in Seshachalam hills.

Celebrating World Environmental Day at Rajampeta, the DFO said that in addition to the existing striking forces, fresh teams would be formed and combing operations would be intensified to prevent the entry of red sanders operatives.

He urged the residents of forest fringe villages to cooperate with the forest personnel and pass on information pertaining to the movement of the trespassers and help protect the red sanders wealth.