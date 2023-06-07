HamberMenu
Red sanders being smuggled in the form of reapers, saw dust seized

June 07, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chandragiri) T.D. Yashwant presenting the arrested smugglers and seized red sanders reapers before the media at Bhakarapet in Tirupati district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bhakarapet police seized red sanders worth ₹85 lakh, being smuggled in the form of wood reapers and sawdust on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chandragiri) T.D. Yashwant told the media that a team led by Circle Inspector Tulasi Ram arrested five persons smuggling the red sanders at Bodevandlapalli, a fringe village abutting the Talakona forest.

The arrested included K. Mohammed Razul (52), a wanted criminal involved in over 25 such cases, J. Karthik (35), Mariya Bhaskaran (48), Tirumalasetty Nagaraja (43) and C. Amarendra Raju (45). Mr. Yashwant said that Preventive Detention Act would be invoked against the arrested persons.

