Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force to use satellite phones

March 18, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) will soon be using satellite phones in the interior Seshachalam and Lankamalla forests to guard the precious redwood.

A training programme was organised here on Monday for the police, where BSNL Assistant General Manager Lakshmi Narayana explained the nuances of using satellite phones and their technical features to the police.

Later, the Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) P. Srinivas interacted with the operational teams on the modalities of communication through the satellite phones. The police were told that the tool would also help them get sufficient reinforcement or backup of manpower in case of emergencies.

Deputy Superintendent G. Chenchu Babu and Reserve Inspector K. Suresh Kumar Reddy expressed confidence over eradicating the network of red sanders smugglers with the help of the satellite phones.

