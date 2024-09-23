GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force personnel seize 11 logs, two cars and two motorcycles in Tirupati district

A smuggling operative from Tamil Nadu is also arrested in the combing operation, say police

Published - September 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force personnel on Monday conducted a combing operation in the Bhakarapet forest area of Tirupati district, resulting in the seizure of 11 red sanders logs, two cars and two motorcycles, and the apprehension of a smuggling operative.

The Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L. Subbarayudu directed the Task Force teams to search the Bhakarapet forest based on reliable information about the movement of smuggling operatives. The Task Force covered the Ellamanda and Ustikayalapenta beats in the Tirupati Forest Division. The inspection of vehicles took place at Ellamanda Cross on the Piler-Bhakarapet main road.

Upon encountering the task force personnel on Monday morning, two cars attempted to evade the scene, with two motorcyclists acting as pilots. The pursuit led to the apprehension of one of the motorcyclists, identified as a resident of Jamunamattur in Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu, while other inmates in the vehicle escaped. The accused was sent for remand.

