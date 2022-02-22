Red chilli on a roll in Guntur

Guntur Sannalu commands a record max price of ₹23,000 per quintal

The soaring demand for Guntur chilli is due to a range of factors, including a spurt in demand from China, Bangladesh, Thailand and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Post the uncertainty following the COVID pandemic, the famed Guntur red chilli, (Gunturu Sannalu), is again on a roll commanding a record maximum price of ₹23,000 per quintal (non-AC special variety). The special variety of chilli, ‘Teja’ is being sold for ₹18,000 per quintal. The Badiga variety is sold for ₹21,000, while the Devanuru Delux is sold for ₹23,000 a quintal.

This is the beginning of the high season of chilli between February and May, when the lanes of Asia’s largest market yard in Guntur are crammed with trucks and autos bringing thousands of sun-dried chillies from all over Andhra Pradesh. In the low season between August to December, the premium varieties stacked in cold storages command a high price, and those who wait for longer periods are rewarded.

All the premium varieties, including ‘Teja’, ‘334’ and ‘Badiga’ are commanding an average price in excess of ₹170 per kg. Thursday witnessed history as Teja variety commanded a price of ₹200 per kg.

Trade analysts feel that the soaring demand for Guntur chilli is due to a range of factors, including a spurt in demand from China, Bangladesh, Thailand and Sri Lanka, which prefer the Guntur chilli for its pungent character.

The soaring prices are attracting farmers from the neighbouring districts and exporters too have been evincing interest in buying chilli from Guntur. The arrivals surged to 65 lakh quintals so far in this season, when compared to 60 lakh lakh quintals in 2018-19.

India is among the leading producers of chilli in the world, along with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh, etc,. Andhra Pradesh accounts for more than 65% of chilli production in the country. Of the 11 lakh metric tonnes (MT) produced in the country, 6.7 lakh MT is produced in Andhra Pradesh alone.

