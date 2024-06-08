ADVERTISEMENT

‘RED Book’ hoardings in capital region create a flutter

Published - June 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP general secretary and MLA-elect Nara Lokesh reportedly stated earlier that the names of errant officials were noted in a ‘RED Book’

The Hindu Bureau

A hoarding carrying the images of TDP general secretary and MLA-elect Nara Lokesh and a ‘RED Book’ erected at Mangalagiri near Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Massive hoardings showing TDP general secretary and Mangalagiri MLA-elect Nara Lokesh with a ‘RED Book’ in his hand with the caption Siddham that sprang up across the Amaravati capital region caught the people’s attention. Some of these hoardings, overlooking the NH between Vijayawada and Guntur, were being curiously looked at by passers-by. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Though RED stands for Resilience, Empowerment and Development, a statement made by Mr. Lokesh on June 5 that he would get the instances of political vendetta by police officers and YSRCP leaders inquired as per law, in tune with the promise made by him during his Praja Galam Yatra, appears to have led to consternation among a few sections. 

It may be noted that the CID had registered a case against Mr. Lokesh for allegedly threatening some officers by dropping hints that their names were noted in a ‘RED Book’ for ‘‘implicating him, N. Chandrababu Naidu and others in false cases’‘.

A court in Vijayawada heard the case and posted it for further hearing in the third week of June. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US