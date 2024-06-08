‘RED Book’ hoardings in capital region create a flutter

Massive hoardings showing TDP general secretary and Mangalagiri MLA-elect Nara Lokesh with a ‘RED Book’ in his hand with the caption Siddham that sprang up across the Amaravati capital region caught the people’s attention. Some of these hoardings, overlooking the NH between Vijayawada and Guntur, were being curiously looked at by passers-by.

Though RED stands for Resilience, Empowerment and Development, a statement made by Mr. Lokesh on June 5 that he would get the instances of political vendetta by police officers and YSRCP leaders inquired as per law, in tune with the promise made by him during his Praja Galam Yatra, appears to have led to consternation among a few sections.

It may be noted that the CID had registered a case against Mr. Lokesh for allegedly threatening some officers by dropping hints that their names were noted in a ‘RED Book’ for ‘‘implicating him, N. Chandrababu Naidu and others in false cases’‘.

A court in Vijayawada heard the case and posted it for further hearing in the third week of June.

