GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘RED Book’ hoardings in capital region create a flutter

TDP general secretary and MLA-elect Nara Lokesh reportedly stated earlier that the names of errant officials were noted in a ‘RED Book’

Published - June 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A hoarding carrying the images of TDP general secretary and MLA-elect Nara Lokesh and a ‘RED Book’ erected at Mangalagiri near Vijayawada.

A hoarding carrying the images of TDP general secretary and MLA-elect Nara Lokesh and a ‘RED Book’ erected at Mangalagiri near Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Massive hoardings showing TDP general secretary and Mangalagiri MLA-elect Nara Lokesh with a ‘RED Book’ in his hand with the caption Siddham that sprang up across the Amaravati capital region caught the people’s attention. Some of these hoardings, overlooking the NH between Vijayawada and Guntur, were being curiously looked at by passers-by. 

Though RED stands for Resilience, Empowerment and Development, a statement made by Mr. Lokesh on June 5 that he would get the instances of political vendetta by police officers and YSRCP leaders inquired as per law, in tune with the promise made by him during his Praja Galam Yatra, appears to have led to consternation among a few sections. 

It may be noted that the CID had registered a case against Mr. Lokesh for allegedly threatening some officers by dropping hints that their names were noted in a ‘RED Book’ for ‘‘implicating him, N. Chandrababu Naidu and others in false cases’‘.

A court in Vijayawada heard the case and posted it for further hearing in the third week of June. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.