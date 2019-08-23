Andhra Pradesh

Red alert in Tirupati

Police conducting search operations on the outskirts of Tirupati on Friday.

Police conducting search operations on the outskirts of Tirupati on Friday.  

more-in

The talk of entry of terrorists into Tamil Nadu has sparked off a red alert in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police district on Friday.

Large-scale frisking and search operations have been launched at all the entry points into the district, right from Srikalahasti to Tirumala. Bomb squads and dog squads have been deployed at the central bus station, railway station and on the highways surrounding the temple city.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan directed the officials to be on alert. SEcurity has been tightened around Tirumala, Tirupati and Srikalahasti temples.

The department has appealed to the people to alert them on the presence of suspicious people or articles by dialling 100 or through WhatsApp at 8099999977.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 11:34:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/red-alert-in-tirupati/article29236849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY