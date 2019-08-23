Red alert in Tirupati

The talk of entry of terrorists into Tamil Nadu has sparked off a red alert in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police district on Friday.

Large-scale frisking and search operations have been launched at all the entry points into the district, right from Srikalahasti to Tirumala. Bomb squads and dog squads have been deployed at the central bus station, railway station and on the highways surrounding the temple city.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan directed the officials to be on alert. SEcurity has been tightened around Tirumala, Tirupati and Srikalahasti temples.

The department has appealed to the people to alert them on the presence of suspicious people or articles by dialling 100 or through WhatsApp at 8099999977.