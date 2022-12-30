ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud inaugurates Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy

December 30, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

Recruitments in courts will be completed by February or March, says Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra

Sambasiva Rao M.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, along with High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Kaza near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday.

The ongoing recruitments for various vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and district courts will be completed by February or March, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra said while launching various programmes on the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) campus on November 30 (Friday).

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud inaugurated the High Court digitisation programme and laid the foundation stone for the digitisation centre. He also inaugurated the e-certified copy application programme, neutral citation and released the annual report of the High Court.

Earlier in the day, Justice Chandrachud inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Kaza.

On the occasion, Justice Mishra said that the A.P. High Court was able to hear more than 3.27 lakh cases, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, through e-courts.

