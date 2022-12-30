HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud inaugurates Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy

Recruitments in courts will be completed by February or March, says Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra

December 30, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, along with High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Kaza near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, along with High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Kaza near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday.

The ongoing recruitments for various vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and district courts will be completed by February or March, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra said while launching various programmes on the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) campus on November 30 (Friday).

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud inaugurated the High Court digitisation programme and laid the foundation stone for the digitisation centre. He also inaugurated the e-certified copy application programme, neutral citation and released the annual report of the High Court.

Earlier in the day, Justice Chandrachud inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Kaza.

On the occasion, Justice Mishra said that the A.P. High Court was able to hear more than 3.27 lakh cases, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, through e-courts.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / judiciary (system of justice) / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.