‘Recruitment of medical personnel soon’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that 9,712 posts of doctors, nurses and other personnel would be filled soon and the notification would be issued in the first week of June.

Addressing an interactive session on ‘Nadu-Nedu,’ Mr. Jagan said in addition to 11 teaching hospitals, 16 more hospitals would be set up and seven super speciality hospitals would be set up in tribal areas.

Tenders for these works costing ₹12,270 crore would be called in August and works would be completed in three years. A nursing college would be set up affiliated to every teaching college.

On July 1, 1,060 new vehicles of 108 and 104 services would be launched and every primary health centre would have a bike and a thermo kit which would have essential equipment. Door delivery of medicines would be improved through telemedicine.

Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani and Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were among those present.