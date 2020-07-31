Recruit health workers on permanent basis: PAV

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 July 2020 23:29 IST

The Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has welcomed the move of the State government to recruit 31,000 medical and health workers for deployment at COVID hospitals to meet the emergency medical needs in view of the pandemic.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanayya, however, noted that it was not right to make the appointments on a temporary basis for six months. This was not the right way to honour doctors, nurses, medical and health workers, who were rendering yeomen services to the people during the pandemic.

They appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that the appointments were made on a permanent basis as their services would be required in future also.