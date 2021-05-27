‘Recreation therapy’ helps police personnel beat virus

Arrangements done for music and yoga at COVID Care Centre

In an attempt to ensure speedy recovery of the police personnel who have contracted coronavirus, the Prakasam Police have set up a 100-bed COVID Care Centre where the patients are not only being provided with better treatment but also all the care to boost their morale.

As part of the initiative launched by Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, the patients undergo ‘recreation therapy’ at the COVID Care Centre. According to the SP, providing the state-of-the-art healthcare facilities including oxygen concentrators are not enough to ensure a speedy recovery, but the ambiance where they are being treated also matters.

“Many police personnel and their family members, after contracting the infection, go into depression. I have been insisting that mental stamina coupled with good treatment can ensure a speedy recovery,” said Mr. Kaushal. Arrangements have been done for light music for about 250 personnel and their family members undergoing treatment at the COVID Care Centre.

The women personnel undergoing treatment are also being encouraged to take a break from the routine and exhibit their artistic talent by taking part in rangoli competition.

Physical exercises

Around 200 personnel, after undergoing treatment at the COVID Care Centre, have recovered and resumed their duties again. For them, the day starts with a morning walk, physical exercises, yoga and meditation at the sprawling grounds near the CCC.

“I have contracted the infection for the second time. I underwent treatment at the Government General Hospital when I was infected for the first time. The CCC has all the arrangements to ensure that we recover in a good ambiance,” said Ongole I Town CI Ch.Sitaramaiah.

“'We no longer need to worry as the CCC has all the facilities to take care of us and our family members,” said woman constable P.Sridevi who recovered recently.

The personnel thanked Dr. Bhanumathi, Medical Officer, Prakasam District Police Welfare Clinic Unit, for providing the best healthcare services in a congenial atmosphere at the CCC.

Personnel from all wings including Special Enforcement Bureau, Vigilance & Enforcement Department, AP Transco, General Railway Police, Marine, APSP Battalion, Home Guards, Intelligence Branch wing are undergoing treatment at the CCC. Later, the services of the CCC have been extended to cover the village women care secretaries and central armed forces personnel.