Recovery rate reaches 99%, new COVID cases drop below 100 in A.P.

Nine districts reported single-digit COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

VIJAYAWADA

19 January 2021 01:14 IST

Lone death reported in Visakhapatnam district

The State reported less than 100 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning, the lowest single-day tally for the second time in the past eight months. In total, one death and 81 new cases were registered during the period, taking the toll to 7,141 and the cumulative tally to 8,86,066.

The death rate remained at 0.81% while the recovery rate reached 99% for the first time. The remaining 0.19% cases account for the 1,713 active cases in the State.

Six districts have recoded a recovery rate of more than 99% while seven have achieved close to to 99%. Krishna registered the lowest recovery rate of 98.04%.

In the past day, 263 patients recovered, taking the total count to 8,77,212. Also, the lowest daily positivity rate of 0.29% was registered as 27,861 samples were tested in the past day. So far, 1.26 crore samples have been tested with a positivity rate of 7.03%. The tests per million ratio has increased to 2.36 lakh. The lone was death was reported in Visakhapatnam district. Kadapa district reported 19 new cases, the highest among the districts in the past day, while Anantapur reported no new cases. Chittoor reported 15 new cases and Guntur reported 13 new cases. The remaining nine districts that reported single-digit cases including Visakhapatnam (7), Krishna (6), Prakasam (6), Kurnool (4), Srikakulam (4), East Godavari (3), West Godavari (2), Nellore (1) and Vizianagaram (1).

District tallies

The district tallies are: East Godavari (1,24,070), West Godavari (94,105), Chittoor (86,800), Guntur (75,295), Anantapur (67,558), Nellore (62,262), Prakasam (62,121), Kurnool (60,733), Visakhapatnam (59,533), Kadapa (55,177), Krishna (48,341), Srikakulam (46,069) and Vizianagaram (41,107).