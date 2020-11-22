Recovery rate improves to 98.23%

ONGOLE/NELLORE

22 November 2020 01:07 IST

204 recoveries bring down actives cases to 1,606 in Nellore, Prakasam

The number of fresh cases edged up slightly in south coastal Andhra Pradesh while more persons recovered from the illness in the region in the last 24 hours.

The region recorded zero deaths during the period. As a result, the toll remained unchanged at 1,070, 577 in Prakasam and 493 in Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday night.

COVID-19 hospitals had lesser number of patients when compared to their bed strength as the recovery rate improved further to 98.23% in the region.

As many as 126 persons contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cumulative confirmed cases to 1,23,882. However, with 204 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the period, the caseload declined to 1,606 in the region. As many as 1,21,699 patients won the battle against the disease in the region so far.

The total number of positive cases rose to 62,681 in Nellore district as 60 persons got infected in a span of 24 hours. As many as 140 patients were recuperated during the period, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,023.

The positive trend continued in Prakasam district also as 60 persons contracted the disease during the period, while 64 patients were discharged on recovery. The 11 COVID-19 hospitals with a bed strength of 1,471 had less than 200 patients under treatment now, including 73 patients requiring ventilator support.

The other 390 persons who had tested positive for the disease were receiving treatment at home. As many as 3,294 persons tested negative for the disease in the last 24 hours. So far 7.26 lakh patients had been subjected to testing in the district.