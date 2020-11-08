Recovery rate highest in Kurnool, lowest in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

State registers 2,368 new infections and 11 deaths in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed 8.40 lakh with the registration of 2,368 new infections and 11 deaths in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The total tally reached 8,40,731 and the toll rose to 6,779. The mortality rate remained at 0.81%.

With 2,747 recovering during the period, the recovery rate increased to 96.64%. The total recoveries also increased to 8,12,517. The number of active cases stood at 21,435.

The positivity rate of 79,601 samples tested in the last one day was 2.97%. The overall positivity rate stood at 9.80%. So far, 85.80 lakh samples were tested. The test per million ratio crossed 1.6 lakh and reached 1,60,676.

There were no new deaths in six districts. Krishna district reported three fatalities, the highest among the districts. Anantapur and Chittoor reported two deaths each and East Godavari, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

The district-wise new cases are as follows: East Godavari (386), West Godavari (361), Krishna (358), Chittoor (255), Guntur (226), Nellore (153), Visakhapatnam (135), Kadapa (131), Srikakulam (102), Prakasam (85), Vizianagaram (78), Anantapur (61) and Kurnool (37).

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,18,401), West Godavari (88,297), Chittoor (80,437), Guntur (69,232), Anantapur (65,469), Prakasam (60,406), Nellore (60,276), Kurnool (59,698), Visakhapatnam (56,667), Kadapa (53,030), Srikakulam (44,564), Krishna (41,527) and Vizianagaram (39,832).

The recovery rate in Kurnool was the highest at 98.69. The district has 300 active cases.

Similarly, Vizianagaram and Nellore have a recovery rate of more than 98%. Prakasam, Anantapur, Srikakulam and Kadapa have a recovery rate of more than 97%. West Godavari, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam have more than 96% recovery rate. East Godavari and Guntur have more than 95% recovery rate. Krishna is left behind with 90.33% recovery rate, the lowest in the State.