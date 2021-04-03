Recovery rate for COVID second wave lower: expert

Kutikuppala Surya Rao warns about thickening and clotting of blood

The outbreak of a second wave of COVID-19 has grave repercussions for the country’s healthcare system, as the new variants have been found to have a lower recovery rate, according to medical experts.

“The second wave of COVID-19 is spreading very quickly in India, and might have an impact on Andhra Pradesh. The new variants lead to thickening and clotting of blood in no time,” said Kutikuppala Surya Rao, a National Professor at Indian Medical Association College of General Practitioners-Chennai who was awarded the Padma Shri for his study of HIV-AIDS.

“With the infection of COVID-19, a thrombus may form in a vessel and remain there. It will prevent normal flow of blood and oxygen, leading to severe health complications at a rapid speed. Saving patients then becomes a herculean task for medical experts,” said Dr. Surya Rao, who is doing research on infectious diseases including COVID-19.

Dr. Suryarao feared that the death rate would be higher this time compared to the first wave. “According to the World Health Organisation’s reports, the recovery rate has come down among patients affected by the second wave of COVID. Earlier, the recovery rate was 99.34%, but it has now come down to 94.1%. It means that as many as six persons out of 100 have become victims of the second wave,” asserted Dr. Surya Rao, who hails from Srikakulam district.

He urged the Andhra Pradesh government to create awareness on safety precautions at all levels as new cases were being reported in increasing numbers every day in the State. “To overcome the problem, people of all groups should take preventive measures such as physical distancing, frequent sanitisation, and wearing masks. Vaccination should also be given top priority,” added the expert, who is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.