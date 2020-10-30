Recovery rate crosses 96% in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

30 October 2020 22:31 IST

17 deaths reported in the past day; no new deaths in 3 districts

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,886 new COVID infections and 17 new deaths in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The infection tally increased to 8,20,565 and the death toll reached 6,676.

For the first time, the recovery rate crossed 96% and reached 96.08%, with the total recoveries going up to 7,88,375. In the past day, 3,623 patients have recovered, leaving 25,514 patients active.

The death rate stands at 0.81% and the active cases account for 3.11% of the total infections.

The positivity rate of the 84,401 samples tested in the past day was 3.42% and the overall positivity rate of the 79.46 lakh tests conducted so far slightly came down to 10.33%.

New deaths and cases

Three districts reported no new deaths in the past day, and Krishna continues to witness more deaths as well as tops the districts with highest death rate. It reported three new deaths in the past day. Guntur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Kadapa reported two new deaths each while West Godavari, East Godavari, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported only one new death each.

West Godavari reported 493 new cases in the past day, the highest. It was followed by Krishna (448), East Godavari (405), Guntur (385), Chittoor (296), Visakhapatnam (152), Anantapur (151), Kadapa (148), Prakasam (146), Nellore (80), Srikakulam (77), Vizianagaram (69) and Kurnool (36).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,15,373), West Godavari (85,258), Chittoor (77,991), Guntur (66,896), Anantapur (64,436), Kurnool (59,434), Nellore (59,410), Prakasam (59,267), Visakhapatnam (55,700), Kadapa (51,911), Srikakulam (43,865), Vizianagaram (39,230) and Krishna (38,899).