Recovery of Srisailam temple tickets begins

KURNOOL

11 June 2020 23:22 IST

G.O. issued for suspension of employees

The Revenue Department on Thursday initiated action against the persons including Endowments Department employees of the Bhramarambha Mallikarjun Devasthanam for recovery of close to ₹2.56 crore allegedly siphoned out of the temple tickets sale proceedings over three years.

Acting on the inquiry report of Endowments Additional Commissioner K. Rama Chandra Mohan, Endowments Special Chief Secretary J.S.V. Prasad issued G.O.518 on Thursday suspending the employees involved, initiating recovery proceedings, filing criminal cases, and conducting a special audit of all accounts.

Advertising

Advertising

The 11 regular and other outsourced staff of the temple including software providers had allegedly siphoned off ₹ 2.56 crore by exploiting the loopholes in the software used for issuing Arjitha Seva and ₹150 special darshan tickets, along with acknowledgements issued for the amounts donated to the temple.

Special audit

The Director of State Audit will conduct an audit to know the exact amount of misappropriation, the procedural lapses in issuing tickets and remittance to the bank and etc. The 11 permanent employees include 4 assistant executive officers.