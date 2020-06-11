Andhra Pradesh

Recovery of Srisailam temple tickets begins

G.O. issued for suspension of employees

The Revenue Department on Thursday initiated action against the persons including Endowments Department employees of the Bhramarambha Mallikarjun Devasthanam for recovery of close to ₹2.56 crore allegedly siphoned out of the temple tickets sale proceedings over three years.

Acting on the inquiry report of Endowments Additional Commissioner K. Rama Chandra Mohan, Endowments Special Chief Secretary J.S.V. Prasad issued G.O.518 on Thursday suspending the employees involved, initiating recovery proceedings, filing criminal cases, and conducting a special audit of all accounts.

The 11 regular and other outsourced staff of the temple including software providers had allegedly siphoned off ₹ 2.56 crore by exploiting the loopholes in the software used for issuing Arjitha Seva and ₹150 special darshan tickets, along with acknowledgements issued for the amounts donated to the temple.

Special audit

The Director of State Audit will conduct an audit to know the exact amount of misappropriation, the procedural lapses in issuing tickets and remittance to the bank and etc. The 11 permanent employees include 4 assistant executive officers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:25:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/recovery-of-srisailam-temple-tickets-begins/article31807510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY