Recovery of FPPCA charges by DISCOMs is a ‘Diwali gift’ to consumers: Y.S. Jagan

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the recovery of Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges by the DISCOMs was a “Diwali gift” to the electricity consumers from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had promised the public before the elections that he would not increase the power tariffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message on ‘ X ’ on Sunday, October 27, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Naidu had, in fact, vowed to reduce the tariffs by 30% and questioned if it was not unfair on his part to impose a huge burden of ₹6,073 crore on the consumers.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the concerns raised by the people were apparently not taken into consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu destroyed the power sector in the past, and the signing of 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) against norms was conspicuous. The consumers were bearing the resultant financial burden to the tune of ₹3.500 crore every year, said Mr. Reddy.

The cumulative losses of DISCOMs increased to ₹28,715 crore from about ₹6,625 crore in 2014 - 19 due to the mismanagement of the then TDP government, said Mr. Reddy.

He said Mr. Naidu deliberately blamed the YSRCP government for the losses to justify the recovery of FPPCA charges, adding that his party would not keep quiet if the recovery proposal was not dropped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.