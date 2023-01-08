ADVERTISEMENT

Recovery Mela: Kurnool Police recover 2,759 mobiles worth ₹6.02 cr

January 08, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KURNOOL

Kurnool police recover 1,042 mobile phones worth ₹2.50 crore in the third phase of the Mela; register mobile thefts at http://Kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft, Kurnool SP Says

Ramesh Susarla

Kurnool Superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal looking at the recovered mobile phones displayed at the ‘Recovery Mela’ at Kurnool. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

Kurnool police recovered 1,042 mobile phones worth ₹2.50 crore in the 3rd phase of ‘Recovery Mela’, and handed them over to the victims on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, handing over a cell phone to one complainant Bharat, said that he had lost it while on a trip to Rajasthan and lodged an FIR with Kurnool police. Our staff could trace it to Kerala and recover it from there.

“So far, a total of 2,759 stolen mobile phones (worth ₹6.02 crore) have been recovered from other states and districts and handed over to the victims,” Mr. Siddharth added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The complainants appreciated the police for their efforts. The complainants are from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar and West Bengal.

The SP appealed to people to register mobile thefts online at http://Kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft .

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US