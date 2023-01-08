Recovery Mela: Kurnool Police recover 2,759 mobiles worth ₹6.02 cr

January 08, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KURNOOL

Kurnool police recovered 1,042 mobile phones worth ₹2.50 crore in the 3rd phase of ‘Recovery Mela’, and handed them over to the victims on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, handing over a cell phone to one complainant Bharat, said that he had lost it while on a trip to Rajasthan and lodged an FIR with Kurnool police. Our staff could trace it to Kerala and recover it from there.

“So far, a total of 2,759 stolen mobile phones (worth ₹6.02 crore) have been recovered from other states and districts and handed over to the victims,” Mr. Siddharth added.

The complainants appreciated the police for their efforts. The complainants are from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar and West Bengal.

The SP appealed to people to register mobile thefts online at http://Kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft .