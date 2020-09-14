Recoveries overtake fresh cases in Nellore, Prakasam

The combined toll rises to 765 with seven fatalities in both the districts

Fourteen more persons died of coronavirus taking the combined death toll in the two south coastal Andhra districts to 765 in the last 24 hours.

The toll rose to 391 in Nellore district and to 374 in Prakasam district with seven more deaths each in the two districts, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Saturday night.

A positive development during the period was that south coastal region, which had been seeing steady increase in fresh cases in the last two weeks, reversed the trend as the region witnessed 625 more recoveries than fresh admission of persons in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,257 patients were recovered in the two districts in the last 24 hours, while the number of persons who got infected during the period was 1,632.

In Nellore district, 1,004 persons were discharged from hospitals on recovery during the period. So far, 38,413 persons have recovered, bringing down the number of active cases to 7,127.

The number of active cases came down to 14,379 in Prakasam district, where 1,253 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

While 12,350 patients were treated from their homes, another 1,668 patients were provided treatment from COVID-19 Care Centres. As many as 21,689 patients got cured of the disease in the district so far. The Ongole Government General Hospital accounted for a maximum of 250 deaths so far. As many as 550 of the over 1,200 persons being treated in COVID-19 hospitals were provided with oxygen/ventilator support.