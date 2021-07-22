Recoveries outpace single-day COVID-19 tally in South Coastal A.P.

Five more people succumb to infection in 24 hours

The recovery of coronavirus patients continued to outnumber the single-day infection tally in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday, even as five more patients succumbed to the infection.

The region recorded 509 new infections, while 550 patients got cured of the viral disease during the period.

The total number of fatalities went up to 1,916 in the region as three patients in Nellore district and two more in Prakasam district died, according to a health bulletin released by the State government. The cumulative infection tally went beyond 2.59 lakh in the region as 206 persons in Nellore district and another 303 in Prakasaam district tested positive in 24 hours.

Active cases

The number of active cases came down below 2,500 in Nelllore district, where 231 patients recovered from the infection in 24 hours. In Prakasam district, 319 patients recovered from the illness, bringing down the number of active cases to little over 3,000 during the period.

The recovery rate improved further to 97.14% in the region as more than 2.52 lakh patients including more than 1.28 lakh patients in Nellore district have won the battle against the disease till date.