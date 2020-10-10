Recoveries outnumber new cases in Prakasam, Nellore

NELLORE/ONGOLE

10 October 2020 00:15 IST

The two districts record 796 infections, eight deaths in 24 hours

The recovery count outnumbered the single-day spike in coronavirus infections in the south coastal Andhra districts of Prakasam and Nellore during the last 24 hours, ending on Friday.

The two districts recorded 796 new positive cases, while 1,090 patients were recovered from the infections during the period, said a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 985 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, with eight more patients succumbing to the virus in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

Five more patients died in Prakasam, taking the toll to 517, while three deaths in Nellore took the count to 468.

More people recovered from the infections than new admissions into hospitals in the two districts, bringing the much-needed respite to the health officials.

Cumulative tally

The cumulative tally rose to 53,488 with 486 persons testing positive for the virus in Prakasam district.

Nellore reported 310 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 57,634.

Active cases decline

With more recoveries, the number of active cases dropped to 3,427 in Nellore. As many as 462 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district. As many as 54,207 patients have been recovered till date.

In Prakasam district, as many as 628 patients were recovered, bringing down the active cases to 4,447.

So far, as many as 48,524 patients have won the battle against the virus in the district.