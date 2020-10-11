Recoveries near 7 lakh as COVID tally crosses 7.5 lakh

11 October 2020 00:59 IST

Over 50,000 cases reported in nine days in the State

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed 7.5 lakh with 5,653 new infections reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The tally jumped from 7 lakh to 7,50,517 in eight days as the daily infection tally was not more than 6,000 in the past six days. In the past nine days, 50,000 infections were reported and 61,000 patients recovered.

The death toll has gone up to 6,194 with 35 new deaths in various districts. The death rate remains at 0.83% and the number of recoveries inched close to seven-lakh mark as 6,97,699 patients, including 6,659 patients in the past day, recovered so far. The recovery rate was at 92.96%. As many as 46,624 patients are undergoing treatment currently.

Testing

In the past day, 73,625 samples were tested and so far 64.94 lakh samples were tested. The overall positivity rate was 11.56%.

Meanwhile, West Godavari reported highest single-day spike among the districts and was followed by East Godavari and Chittoor, while the Prakasam reported the highest number of new deaths. Chittoor's death toll crossed the 700-mark, the highest among the districts.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (823 and 2), Chittoor (706 and 5), East Godavari (706 and 4), Prakasam (538 and 6), Kadapa (504 and 1), Guntur (470 and 2), Krishna (468 and 4), Anantapur (351 and 2), Nellore (322 and 3), Visakhapatnam (289 and 3), Vizianagaram (194 and 0), Srikakulam (163 and 1) and Kurnool (119 and 2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,05,342), West Godavari (74,214), Chittoor (69,609), Anantapur (60,636), Guntur (59,411), Kurnool (57,930), Nellore (56,390), Prakasam (54,026), Visakhapatnam (52,326), Kadapa (47,601), Srikakulam (41,486), Vizianagaram (37,163) and Krishna (31,488).